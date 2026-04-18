Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a "positive" rating on shares of Firefly Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group set a $33.00 target price on shares of Firefly Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Firefly Aerospace from $65.00 to $35.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Firefly Aerospace in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Firefly Aerospace from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $37.00.

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Firefly Aerospace Stock Down 1.0%

FLY opened at $43.72 on Friday. Firefly Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.76.

Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.10. Firefly Aerospace had a negative net margin of 186.63% and a negative return on equity of 234.80%. The firm had revenue of $57.67 million for the quarter. The company's quarterly revenue was up 541.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLY. AE Industrial Partners LP acquired a new position in Firefly Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,063,863,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Firefly Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,409,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Firefly Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,711,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Firefly Aerospace by 233.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,773,607 shares of the company's stock worth $39,676,000 after buying an additional 1,241,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Firefly Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,337,000.

Firefly Aerospace Company Profile

Firefly Aerospace NASDAQ: FLY is a U.S.-based aerospace company that designs, manufactures and operates launch vehicles and in-space systems for commercial, civil and national security customers. The company focuses on providing end-to-end small- and medium-lift launch services, mission integration and spacecraft hardware to support satellite deployment and on-orbit operations.

Firefly's product portfolio includes the Alpha small launch vehicle, developed to carry small satellites to low Earth orbit, and plans for larger vehicles and in-space capabilities to address a range of payload sizes and mission profiles.

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