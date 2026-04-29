Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY) Trading Down 8.2% - What's Next?

Firefly Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLY - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.80 and last traded at $31.4050. 504,421 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,804,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.22.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLY. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Firefly Aerospace from $65.00 to $35.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a "positive" rating on shares of Firefly Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Firefly Aerospace from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Firefly Aerospace from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Firefly Aerospace from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Firefly Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $37.00.

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Firefly Aerospace Stock Down 3.2%

The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.40.

Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. Firefly Aerospace had a negative return on equity of 234.80% and a negative net margin of 186.63%.The business had revenue of $57.67 million during the quarter. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 541.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Firefly Aerospace, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Firefly Aerospace news, General Counsel David Leigh Wheeler sold 3,766 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $169,620.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 142,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,429,820.32. This represents a 2.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLY. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Firefly Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Firefly Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Firefly Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Firefly Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Firefly Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

About Firefly Aerospace

Firefly Aerospace NASDAQ: FLY is a U.S.-based aerospace company that designs, manufactures and operates launch vehicles and in-space systems for commercial, civil and national security customers. The company focuses on providing end-to-end small- and medium-lift launch services, mission integration and spacecraft hardware to support satellite deployment and on-orbit operations.

Firefly's product portfolio includes the Alpha small launch vehicle, developed to carry small satellites to low Earth orbit, and plans for larger vehicles and in-space capabilities to address a range of payload sizes and mission profiles.

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