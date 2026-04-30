Fireweed Metals (CVE:FWZ) Given a C$6.50 Price Target by Raymond James Financial Analysts

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Fireweed Metals Price Performance

received a C$6.50 price objective from analysts at Raymond James Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 52.58% from the company's current price.

Fireweed Metals stock remained flat at C$4.26 during midday trading on Thursday. 611,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,748. The stock has a market capitalization of C$966.45 million, a P/E ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.49. Fireweed Metals has a one year low of C$1.72 and a one year high of C$5.15.

Fireweed Metals Company Profile

Fireweed Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral assets in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, and silver, as well as gallium and germanium deposits. The company owns an interest in the Macmillan Pass project located in Yukon, Canada; and the Gayna River project situated in Northwest Territories, Canada. It also has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Mactung Tungsten project that covers an area of 37.6 square kilometers located in Yukon and Northwest Territories, Canada.

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