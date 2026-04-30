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Fireweed Metals (CVE:FWZ) Given a C$6.50 Price Target by Raymond James Financial Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Fireweed Metals logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Raymond James set a C$6.50 price target and an "outperform" rating on Fireweed Metals, implying roughly a 52.58% upside from the current share price.
  • Shares traded flat at C$4.26 midday with volume of 611,867 (above the average 378,748), a market capitalization of C$966.45 million, a P/E of -20.29, and a one-year range of C$1.72–C$5.15.
  • Fireweed Metals is a Canadian explorer focused on zinc, lead, silver, gallium, and germanium with key assets including the Macmillan Pass and Gayna River projects and an option to acquire 100% of the Mactung tungsten project.
  • Interested in Fireweed Metals? Here are five stocks we like better.

Fireweed Metals (CVE:FWZ - Get Free Report) received a C$6.50 price objective from analysts at Raymond James Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 52.58% from the company's current price.

Fireweed Metals Price Performance

Fireweed Metals stock remained flat at C$4.26 during midday trading on Thursday. 611,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,748. The stock has a market capitalization of C$966.45 million, a P/E ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.49. Fireweed Metals has a one year low of C$1.72 and a one year high of C$5.15.

Fireweed Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fireweed Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral assets in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, and silver, as well as gallium and germanium deposits. The company owns an interest in the Macmillan Pass project located in Yukon, Canada; and the Gayna River project situated in Northwest Territories, Canada. It also has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Mactung Tungsten project that covers an area of 37.6 square kilometers located in Yukon and Northwest Territories, Canada.

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