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First Atlantic Nickel (CVE:FAN) Sets New 12-Month High - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
First Atlantic Nickel logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • First Atlantic Nickel's stock hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as C$0.59 and last at C$0.54 on Monday with about 1.335 million shares changing hands, up from a C$0.53 close.
  • The company has a market cap of C$68.2 million, a negative P/E of -17.67 and a beta of 2.11, with 50- and 200-day moving averages of C$0.28 and C$0.24; it explores nickel, copper, cobalt and other metals in Labrador and rebranded from Avante Mining in April 2024.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

First Atlantic Nickel Corp. (CVE:FAN - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.54, with a volume of 1335210 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

First Atlantic Nickel Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$68.20 million, a P/E ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 2.11. The business's 50-day moving average price is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.24.

About First Atlantic Nickel

(Get Free Report)

First Atlantic Nickel Corp. engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, silver, cobalt, gold, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned option to acquire TL Nickel Project located in the Churchill Province of Labrador, Canada. The company was formerly known as Avante Mining Corp. and changed its name to First Atlantic Nickel Corp. in April 2024. First Atlantic Nickel Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in First Atlantic Nickel Right Now?

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