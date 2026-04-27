First Atlantic Nickel (CVE:FAN) Sets New 12-Month High - Time to Buy?

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First Atlantic Nickel Price Performance

First Atlantic Nickel Corp. ( CVE:FAN Get Free Report )'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.54, with a volume of 1335210 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

The company has a market capitalization of C$68.20 million, a P/E ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 2.11. The business's 50-day moving average price is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.24.

About First Atlantic Nickel

First Atlantic Nickel Corp. engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, silver, cobalt, gold, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned option to acquire TL Nickel Project located in the Churchill Province of Labrador, Canada. The company was formerly known as Avante Mining Corp. and changed its name to First Atlantic Nickel Corp. in April 2024. First Atlantic Nickel Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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