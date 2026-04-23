First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02, Zacks reports. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.77%.

Get FBIZ alerts: Sign Up

First Business Financial Services Stock Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:FBIZ traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $57.29. 24,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,058. The company has a market capitalization of $477.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. First Business Financial Services has a 12 month low of $45.90 and a 12 month high of $60.53. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $55.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.43.

First Business Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from First Business Financial Services's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. First Business Financial Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.86%.

Institutional Trading of First Business Financial Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBIZ. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,677 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,711 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,169 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FBIZ has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Read Our Latest Report on First Business Financial Services

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc NASDAQ: FBIZ is a bank holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, offering a suite of commercial banking and financial services. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Business Bank, the company provides relationship-driven lending, deposit and treasury management solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, nonprofit organizations and high-net-worth individuals. Its core products include commercial real estate financing, equipment leasing, SBA-guaranteed lending, and cash management services.

In addition to lending and depository services, First Business Bank delivers investment advisory and wealth management through dedicated trust and private banking teams.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider First Business Financial Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and First Business Financial Services wasn't on the list.

While First Business Financial Services currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here