Free Trial
→ Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to 'Next Elon Musk' Company (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
First Business Financial Services logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • First Business Financial Services reported Q1 EPS of $1.44, beating the consensus $1.42 by $0.02, with a net margin of 18.02% and ROE of 14.77%.
  • The company increased its quarterly dividend to $0.34 (annualized $1.36), implying a 2.4% yield and a dividend payout ratio of 22.86%.
  • Shares trade around $57.29 with a market cap of about $478M and a P/E of 9.63, and Wall Street consensus is a Buy rating with a $67.00 price target.
  • Five stocks we like better than First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02, Zacks reports. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.77%.

First Business Financial Services Stock Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:FBIZ traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $57.29. 24,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,058. The company has a market capitalization of $477.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. First Business Financial Services has a 12 month low of $45.90 and a 12 month high of $60.53. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $55.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.43.

First Business Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from First Business Financial Services's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. First Business Financial Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.86%.

Institutional Trading of First Business Financial Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBIZ. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,677 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,711 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,169 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FBIZ has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Read Our Latest Report on First Business Financial Services

About First Business Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

First Business Financial Services, Inc NASDAQ: FBIZ is a bank holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, offering a suite of commercial banking and financial services. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Business Bank, the company provides relationship-driven lending, deposit and treasury management solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, nonprofit organizations and high-net-worth individuals. Its core products include commercial real estate financing, equipment leasing, SBA-guaranteed lending, and cash management services.

In addition to lending and depository services, First Business Bank delivers investment advisory and wealth management through dedicated trust and private banking teams.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in First Business Financial Services Right Now?

Before you consider First Business Financial Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and First Business Financial Services wasn't on the list.

While First Business Financial Services currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before SpaceX Goes Public Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before SpaceX Goes Public

A forward-looking investment report spotlighting the seven space companies best positioned to benefit from accelerating commercialization in 2026. It explores key industry trends, major growth catalysts, and the stocks shaping the next phase of the space economy—from launch leaders and satellite networks to data, defense, and in-space infrastructure.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
tc pixel
Gold Set an All-Time High. But BlackRock & JPMorgan Are Buying This…
Gold Set an All-Time High. But BlackRock & JPMorgan Are Buying This…
From Awesomely, LLC (Ad)
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
tc pixel
One coin wired into Elon's vision
One coin wired into Elon's vision
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026
Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI Shares Purchased by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd
Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI Shares Purchased by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd
By MarketBeat | April 23, 2026

Recent Videos

It‘s Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
It's Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines