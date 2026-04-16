First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN) Shares Up 9% - What's Next?

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN - Get Free Report) shares were up 9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$23.84 and last traded at C$23.81. Approximately 642,918 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 382,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.84.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$21.75 to C$22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$22.42.

Get Our Latest Report on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company's fifty day moving average is C$20.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.41.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported C$4.00 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$185.38 million during the quarter. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.2480836 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

First Capital owns and operates, acquires, and develops open-air grocery-anchored shopping centres in neighbourhoods with the strongest demographics in Canada.

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