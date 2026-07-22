Go Pro
→ Who rolls back the dollar? (From Behind the Markets) (Ad)tc pixel

First Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Raises Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
First Community Bancshares logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • First Community Bancshares raised its quarterly dividend to $0.33 per share, a 6.5% increase from the prior $0.31 payment. The dividend is payable on August 21 to shareholders of record on August 7, with an indicated yield of about 3.0%.
  • The bank has increased its dividend every year for the past 13 years, and its payout ratio of 46.3% suggests the dividend is covered by earnings. Analysts expect further support for the payout, projecting earnings of $3.05 per share next year.
  • First Community Bancshares also reported solid quarterly results, posting $0.76 EPS versus the $0.75 consensus estimate and revenue of $92.09 million versus expectations of $51.20 million. The stock was trading near its 52-week high, reflecting relatively strong performance.
  • Interested in First Community Bancshares? Here are five stocks we like better.

First Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the bank on Friday, August 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This is a 6.5% increase from First Community Bancshares's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

First Community Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. First Community Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 46.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Community Bancshares to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

First Community Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ FCBC opened at $44.63 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $43.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.88. First Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $31.21 and a twelve month high of $45.84. The stock has a market cap of $842.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.48.

First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:FCBC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. First Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 25.89%.The business had revenue of $92.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that First Community Bancshares will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Community Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

First Community Bancshares, Inc NASDAQ: FCBC is a bank holding company headquartered in Mebane, North Carolina, that delivers banking and financial services through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Community Bank. The company’s core focus is on relationship-driven community banking, offering clients a blend of personalized service and competitive digital banking capabilities. It serves a diverse clientele that includes individuals, families, small and mid-sized businesses, nonprofit organizations and professional practices.

The bank provides a broad spectrum of deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market and certificate of deposit accounts, alongside treasury management and payment processing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:FCBC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in First Community Bancshares Right Now?

Before you consider First Community Bancshares, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and First Community Bancshares wasn't on the list.

While First Community Bancshares currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout Cover
The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout

The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Your First Trade Playbook is expiring
Your First Trade Playbook is expiring
From Profits Run (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
tc pixel
Legendary Stock Bull Says: “Brace for an Epic Price Crash”
Legendary Stock Bull Says: “Brace for an Epic Price Crash”
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
By Nathan Reiff | July 15, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026

Recent Videos

This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines