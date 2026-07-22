First Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Raises Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

First Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the bank on Friday, August 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This is a 6.5% increase from First Community Bancshares's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

First Community Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. First Community Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 46.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Community Bancshares to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

Get FCBC alerts: Sign Up

First Community Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ FCBC opened at $44.63 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $43.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.88. First Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $31.21 and a twelve month high of $45.84. The stock has a market cap of $842.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.48.

First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:FCBC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. First Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 25.89%.The business had revenue of $92.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that First Community Bancshares will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Community Bancshares

First Community Bancshares, Inc NASDAQ: FCBC is a bank holding company headquartered in Mebane, North Carolina, that delivers banking and financial services through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Community Bank. The company’s core focus is on relationship-driven community banking, offering clients a blend of personalized service and competitive digital banking capabilities. It serves a diverse clientele that includes individuals, families, small and mid-sized businesses, nonprofit organizations and professional practices.

The bank provides a broad spectrum of deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market and certificate of deposit accounts, alongside treasury management and payment processing solutions.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider First Community Bancshares, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and First Community Bancshares wasn't on the list.

While First Community Bancshares currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here