First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:FCBC - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. First Community Bancshares had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $92.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.20 million.

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First Community Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCBC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.63. The company had a trading volume of 70,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,867. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.81. The company has a market capitalization of $842.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.48. First Community Bancshares has a 12-month low of $31.21 and a 12-month high of $45.84.

First Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. First Community Bancshares's dividend payout ratio is currently 46.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in First Community Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Community Bancshares by 78.0% in the third quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the bank's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Community Bancshares by 1,717.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,381 shares of the bank's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of First Community Bancshares by 56.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,608 shares of the bank's stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 34.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded First Community Bancshares to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial began coverage on First Community Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of First Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Report on First Community Bancshares

First Community Bancshares Company Profile

First Community Bancshares, Inc NASDAQ: FCBC is a bank holding company headquartered in Mebane, North Carolina, that delivers banking and financial services through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Community Bank. The company’s core focus is on relationship-driven community banking, offering clients a blend of personalized service and competitive digital banking capabilities. It serves a diverse clientele that includes individuals, families, small and mid-sized businesses, nonprofit organizations and professional practices.

The bank provides a broad spectrum of deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market and certificate of deposit accounts, alongside treasury management and payment processing solutions.

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