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First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
July 21, 2026
First Community Bancshares logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • First Community Bancshares beat quarterly earnings expectations, reporting $0.76 EPS versus the $0.71 consensus estimate, and posted revenue of $92.09 million, well above analyst estimates.
  • The company’s stock was little changed after the report, trading around $44.63, near its 52-week high of $45.84. It also carries a market cap of about $842 million and a beta of 0.48.
  • First Community Bancshares recently paid a $0.31 quarterly dividend, equal to an annualized yield of about 2.8%. The payout ratio is currently 46.79%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:FCBC - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. First Community Bancshares had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $92.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.20 million.

First Community Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCBC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.63. The company had a trading volume of 70,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,867. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.81. The company has a market capitalization of $842.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.48. First Community Bancshares has a 12-month low of $31.21 and a 12-month high of $45.84.

First Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. First Community Bancshares's dividend payout ratio is currently 46.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in First Community Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Community Bancshares by 78.0% in the third quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the bank's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Community Bancshares by 1,717.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,381 shares of the bank's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of First Community Bancshares by 56.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,608 shares of the bank's stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 34.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded First Community Bancshares to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial began coverage on First Community Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of First Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Report on First Community Bancshares

First Community Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Community Bancshares, Inc NASDAQ: FCBC is a bank holding company headquartered in Mebane, North Carolina, that delivers banking and financial services through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Community Bank. The company’s core focus is on relationship-driven community banking, offering clients a blend of personalized service and competitive digital banking capabilities. It serves a diverse clientele that includes individuals, families, small and mid-sized businesses, nonprofit organizations and professional practices.

The bank provides a broad spectrum of deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market and certificate of deposit accounts, alongside treasury management and payment processing solutions.

See Also

Earnings History for First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:FCBC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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