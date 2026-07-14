First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect First Financial Bancorp. to announce earnings of $0.80 per share and revenue of $270.2940 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.97 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 20.92%.During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First Financial Bancorp. to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $34.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.92. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $23.06 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. First Financial Bancorp.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James M. Anderson sold 4,263 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $127,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 118,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,556,110. This represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Claude E. Davis sold 26,123 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $795,445.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 30,410 shares in the company, valued at $925,984.50. This trade represents a 46.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $1,255,501. Insiders own 1.08% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 97,727 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 34,676 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 56,205 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,799 shares of the bank's stock worth $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 22,227 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 571.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,412 shares of the bank's stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 318,298 shares of the bank's stock valued at $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 17,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on FFBC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, First Financial Bancorp. has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $33.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on FFBC

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp NASDAQ: FFBC is a bank holding company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the parent of First Financial Bank. The company provides a comprehensive suite of commercial and consumer banking services through a network of more than 100 full-service banking centers and mortgage offices across Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky. Its core mission centers on delivering personalized relationship banking to businesses, individuals and public sector clients.

First Financial Bank's product portfolio includes deposit solutions such as checking, savings and money market accounts, alongside a range of lending offerings that cover commercial and industrial loans, real estate and construction financing, home mortgages and home equity lines of credit.

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