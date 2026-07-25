First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Stephens set a $28.00 price objective on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $29.25.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

Shares of FHB opened at $28.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.72. First Hawaiian has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $30.58.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.44%.The business had revenue of $231.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Hawaiian

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 378.5% in the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the bank's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 2,916.7% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,086 shares of the bank's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the bank's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company's stock.

First Hawaiian News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting First Hawaiian this week:

Positive Sentiment: First Hawaiian reported second-quarter 2026 EPS of $0.60, ahead of the $0.58 consensus estimate, with revenue of $231.27 million also topping expectations; management also described the quarter as strong and declared a dividend. Article Title

First Hawaiian reported second-quarter 2026 EPS of $0.60, ahead of the $0.58 consensus estimate, with revenue of $231.27 million also topping expectations; management also described the quarter as strong and declared a dividend. Positive Sentiment: The company’s earnings call transcript and analyst coverage suggest the quarter largely matched or slightly exceeded Wall Street’s key metrics, reinforcing that operating performance remains stable. Article Title

The company’s earnings call transcript and analyst coverage suggest the quarter largely matched or slightly exceeded Wall Street’s key metrics, reinforcing that operating performance remains stable. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful short position change, so it does not appear to be driving the stock move. Article Title

Short-interest data showed no meaningful short position change, so it does not appear to be driving the stock move. Negative Sentiment: A class-action firm announced it is investigating First Hawaiian in connection with the merger, which may create a modest legal overhang for shares. Article Title

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is the oldest and largest bank in Hawaii, operating as the bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank. Established in 1858, the company offers a full suite of financial services to individual, business and institutional clients. Its product portfolio includes consumer and commercial lending, deposit accounts, treasury and cash management, foreign exchange and trade finance, as well as wealth management and trust services.

First Hawaiian serves customers through an extensive network of branches, ATMs and digital channels across the Hawaiian Islands, Guam, Saipan and American Samoa.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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