First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "market perform" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.52% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FHN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price target on shares of First Horizon and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on First Horizon from $28.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research lowered First Horizon from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Truist Financial set a $27.00 price target on First Horizon in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on First Horizon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $26.50.

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First Horizon Stock Performance

NYSE FHN opened at $24.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Horizon has a 1-year low of $16.44 and a 1-year high of $26.56. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.15.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. First Horizon had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $865.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $869.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Anthony J. Restel sold 5,719 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $139,257.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 619,132 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,075,864.20. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 126,862 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter. TMB Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $553,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,033,759 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $192,007,000 after buying an additional 426,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 83,680 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 35,208 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting First Horizon

Here are the key news stories impacting First Horizon this week:

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation, headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, is a diversified financial services company providing an array of retail, commercial and wealth management solutions. As the largest bank-based financial services firm in Tennessee, First Horizon operates through a network of branches and digital platforms across the Southeastern United States, offering personal and business banking, mortgage origination and servicing, payment solutions and treasury management services.

Tracing its origins to the First National Bank of Memphis established in 1864, First Horizon has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to serve customers in Tennessee, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

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