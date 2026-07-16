First Mid Bancshares (FMBH) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect First Mid Bancshares to announce earnings of $1.12 per share and revenue of $107.4170 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $98.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $96.45 million. On average, analysts expect First Mid Bancshares to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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First Mid Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of FMBH stock opened at $48.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.09. First Mid Bancshares has a 52 week low of $34.15 and a 52 week high of $49.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

First Mid Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. First Mid Bancshares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.19%.

Institutional Trading of First Mid Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBH. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,096 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 32.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the bank's stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the bank's stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 4.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,566 shares of the bank's stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,101 shares of the bank's stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.57% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FMBH shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on First Mid Bancshares

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc NASDAQ: FMBH, headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois, is a financial services holding company that offers a comprehensive suite of banking products and services through its main subsidiary, First Mid Bank & Trust. The company's primary business activities include commercial and retail banking, mortgage origination and servicing, wealth management and trust administration, as well as treasury and cash management solutions.

Through its branch network, First Mid provides consumer deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit and online banking services.

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