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First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Sets New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
First National Bank Alaska logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • 52-week high: First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) traded as high as $332.56 and last at $327.32 on Tuesday, but on very light volume of just 58 shares.
  • Strong recent results: the bank reported quarterly EPS of $6.33 on $58.36 million in revenue, with a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 29.19%, signaling solid profitability.
  • Valuation and balance sheet: market cap is about $1.03 billion with a P/E of 13.32 and very low debt-to-equity of 0.03, while the 50- and 200-day moving averages ($309.32 and $297.55) reflect an upward trend despite a current ratio of 0.67.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $332.56 and last traded at $327.32, with a volume of 58 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $328.00.

First National Bank Alaska Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $309.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter. First National Bank Alaska had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 29.19%.

About First National Bank Alaska

(Get Free Report)

First National Bank Alaska is a community‐oriented financial institution headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska. Established in 1922, the bank has grown to serve individuals, businesses and institutions across Alaska through a network of branch offices and digital channels. As an OTC‐traded company, it offers broad commercial and consumer banking services tailored to the unique economic and geographic needs of the state.

The bank's consumer banking operations include checking and savings accounts, personal loans, mortgages and online banking solutions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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