First National (FXNC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.59 per share and revenue of $23.4510 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. First National had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 17.94%.The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.30 million. On average, analysts expect First National to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First National alerts: Sign Up

First National Price Performance

First National stock opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $266.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.43. First National has a one year low of $20.78 and a one year high of $31.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

First National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. First National's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of First National in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First National from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of First National in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First National presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Report on FXNC

Institutional Trading of First National

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First National by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,069 shares of the company's stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of First National by 59.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,821 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of First National by 6.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in First National by 9.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,197 shares of the company's stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First National by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 47,038 shares of the company's stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.92% of the company's stock.

First National Company Profile

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions. Its loan products comprise construction loans, including residential, land acquisition, and development loans; 1-4 family residential real estate loans; and commercial real estate loans that are secured by commercial real estate, including multi-family residential buildings, office and retail buildings, hotels, industrial buildings, and religious facilities.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider First National, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and First National wasn't on the list.

While First National currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here