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First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) Hits New 1-Year High - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
First National of Nebraska logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Shares of First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) reached a new 52-week high of $17,300, trading up about 4.8% from the prior close of $16,502.05 on very light volume (9 shares traded).
  • First National of Nebraska is the bank holding company for First National Bank of Omaha, a large privately held U.S. bank offering consumer and commercial banking, mortgage lending and online/mobile services; the stock's 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages are $16,591.48 and $15,241.37, respectively.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of First National of Nebraska.

First National of Nebraska Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINN - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $17,300.00 and last traded at $17,300.00, with a volume of 9 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16,502.05.

First National of Nebraska Trading Up 4.8%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16,591.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15,241.37.

First National of Nebraska Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First National of Nebraska, Inc is the bank holding company for First National Bank of Omaha, one of the largest privately held banking institutions in the United States. Through its primary subsidiary, it offers a broad spectrum of financial services that include consumer checking and savings accounts, mortgage lending, commercial banking and treasury management solutions for businesses of all sizes. The company’s service offering is complemented by online and mobile banking platforms designed to deliver convenient account access and payment processing to individual and corporate clients.

Founded in 1857 under the original national charter, First National of Nebraska holds the distinction of being one of the earliest nationally chartered banks in the Midwest.

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