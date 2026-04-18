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First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
First Northwest Bancorp logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen downgraded First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) from a "hold" to a "sell"; the street consensus remains a "Hold" with an average price target of $13.50 (1 Buy, 2 Hold, 1 Sell).
  • The company missed quarterly EPS (reported $0.04 vs. $0.09 expected) while beating revenue ($18.38M vs. $17.15M); shares trade near $10.09 with a market cap of about $95.9M and a 12‑month range of $6.05–$10.98.
  • CEO Curt Queyrouze bought 4,770 shares at roughly $10.41 (increasing his stake by 9.54%); insiders own 5.47% of the stock and institutional/hedge funds hold about 66.11%.
  • Five stocks we like better than First Northwest Bancorp.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FNWB. Zacks Research upgraded shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $13.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $10.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.86 million, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average of $9.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. First Northwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $10.98.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.15 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 4.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Northwest Bancorp will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Northwest Bancorp news, CEO Curt Queyrouze purchased 4,770 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,655.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 54,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at $570,155.70. This trade represents a 9.54% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.47% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Northwest Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNWB. Bensler LLC boosted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 12,868 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,971 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Northwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 44,608 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Northwest Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

First Northwest Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Mountlake Terrace, Washington. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Northwest Bank, the company delivers a full spectrum of community banking services to individuals, families, and small to mid-sized businesses. Its operations are rooted in local decision-making and personalized client relationships, reflecting a community-oriented banking model.

On the retail side, First Northwest Bank offers a range of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

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