First Pacific Co. (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Short Interest Down 17.2% in March

First Pacific Co. (OTCMKTS:FPAFY - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 103,654 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the March 15th total of 125,212 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 122,623 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

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First Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of FPAFY opened at $3.60 on Thursday. First Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.98.

About First Pacific

First Pacific Company Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment management and holding company with a focus on Asia. Since its establishment in 1981, First Pacific has built a diversified portfolio of investments in consumer food products, infrastructure, natural resources and telecommunications. The firm's strategy centres on acquiring substantial minority interests in companies with strong regional positions and working collaboratively to drive sustainable growth and shareholder value.

In the consumer products sector, First Pacific's principal holding is in Indofood, one of Indonesia's largest vertically integrated food companies, known for branded noodles, flour, cooking oils and dairy products.

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