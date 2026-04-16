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First Pacific Co. (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Short Interest Down 17.2% in March

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
First Pacific logo with Multi-Sector Conglomerates background
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Key Points

  • Short interest fell 17.2% to 103,654 shares as of March 31 (from 125,212 on March 15), with a days-to-cover ratio of 0.8 and a reported 0.0% of shares short sold.
  • Current trading levels: FPAFY opened at $3.60, trading in a 52-week range of $2.91–$4.44, with 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages of $3.87 and $3.98, respectively.
  • Company profile: First Pacific is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company focused on Asian assets, with a principal holding in Indonesian consumer company Indofood.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

First Pacific Co. (OTCMKTS:FPAFY - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 103,654 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the March 15th total of 125,212 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 122,623 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

First Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of FPAFY opened at $3.60 on Thursday. First Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.98.

About First Pacific

(Get Free Report)

First Pacific Company Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment management and holding company with a focus on Asia. Since its establishment in 1981, First Pacific has built a diversified portfolio of investments in consumer food products, infrastructure, natural resources and telecommunications. The firm's strategy centres on acquiring substantial minority interests in companies with strong regional positions and working collaboratively to drive sustainable growth and shareholder value.

In the consumer products sector, First Pacific's principal holding is in Indofood, one of Indonesia's largest vertically integrated food companies, known for branded noodles, flour, cooking oils and dairy products.

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