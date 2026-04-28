First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Issues Earnings Results

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $999.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $998.84, Zacks reports. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.07%.

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First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVLF traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.01. The company had a trading volume of 23,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,724. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $33.30. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -625.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on FQVLF shares. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Raymond James Financial restated a "market perform" rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. TD Securities reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Quantum Minerals

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. is a Canada-based mining company principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and marketing of copper and other mineral commodities. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, the company develops and operates large-scale open-pit and underground mines and associated processing facilities. Its activities span the full value chain from exploration and feasibility studies through to mining, milling and the sale of concentrates and refined metals to global customers.

Copper is the company's primary product, produced alongside by-products such as gold, nickel, zinc and cobalt depending on the orebody.

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