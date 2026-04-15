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First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Raised to C$52.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
First Quantum Minerals logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Stifel Nicolaus raised its target on First Quantum Minerals to C$52 (from C$47) and kept a "buy" rating, implying roughly a 34.06% upside from the current share level.
  • Analyst consensus is a "Moderate Buy" with a consensus target of C$41.24; the analyst mix is 1 Strong Buy, 8 Buy, 4 Hold and 1 Sell.
  • Shares traded at C$38.79 midday with a market cap of C$32.13B and a negative P/E, while operations include Cobre Panamá in preservation and Ravensthorpe in care and maintenance as the Taca Taca project advances.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$47.00 to C$52.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus' target price points to a potential upside of 34.06% from the stock's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Desjardins increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$42.50 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$41.24.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FM

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of TSE FM traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$38.79. 1,391,099 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,844,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.92, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,293.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.50. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$15.59 and a 1 year high of C$45.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$35.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.46.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.The firm had revenue of C$1.95 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.55872 earnings per share for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum is engaged in the production of copper, nickel and gold, and related activities including exploration and development. The Company has operating mines located in Zambia, Türkiye and Mauritania. The Company's Cobre Panamá mine was placed into a phase of Preservation and Safe Management in November 2023. The Company's Ravensthorpe mine was placed into a care and maintenance process in May 2024. The Company is progressing the Taca Taca copper-gold-molybdenum project in Argentina and is exploring La Granja and the Haquira copper deposits in Peru.

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Analyst Recommendations for First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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