First Solar (FSLR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect First Solar to announce earnings of $2.82 per share and revenue of $1.0626 billion for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 30.73%.First Solar's quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect First Solar to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $24 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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First Solar Stock Up 1.4%

FSLR stock opened at $208.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.57. The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. First Solar has a 52 week low of $171.99 and a 52 week high of $320.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of First Solar from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on First Solar from $243.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on First Solar from $255.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on First Solar from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $257.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FSLR

More First Solar News

Here are the key news stories impacting First Solar this week:

Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen was reported to have a Buy view on First Solar, which may have supported bullish sentiment around the stock. Article Title

TD Cowen was reported to have a view on First Solar, which may have supported bullish sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: First Solar was highlighted as rising while the broader market dipped, suggesting relative strength and investor demand for the solar name. Article Title

First Solar was highlighted as rising while the broader market dipped, suggesting relative strength and investor demand for the solar name. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary across the sector was described as mixed, which adds some uncertainty but does not appear to have changed the core investment case by itself. Article Title

Analyst commentary across the sector was described as mixed, which adds some uncertainty but does not appear to have changed the core investment case by itself. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms are promoting a securities class action tied to First Solar, with lead-plaintiff deadlines and allegations of investor losses, which can weigh on sentiment and raise legal overhang concerns. Article Title

Multiple law firms are promoting a securities class action tied to First Solar, with lead-plaintiff deadlines and allegations of investor losses, which can weigh on sentiment and raise legal overhang concerns. Negative Sentiment: The newly filed class action and related shareholder notices add legal risk and could pressure the stock if investors focus on potential damages and management scrutiny. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.63, for a total value of $88,192.67. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 10,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,492.67. This represents a 3.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.63, for a total transaction of $90,564.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 10,896 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,349,504.48. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,893 shares of company stock valued at $7,893,775. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in First Solar by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 205 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its holdings in First Solar by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 233 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc NASDAQ: FSLR is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

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