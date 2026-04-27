First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Short Interest Up 70.4% in April

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First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund ( NASDAQ:FGM Get Free Report ) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,565 shares, a growth of 70.4% from the March 31st total of 3,265 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,083 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:FGM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.20. The stock had a trading volume of 896 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,168. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.57 million, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.96. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $49.88 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 38,572.7% in the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company's stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company's stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $626,000.

About First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (FGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Germany index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 40 companies selected from the S&P Germany BMI based on the S&P's AlphaDex selection methodology. FGM was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

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