First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Sees Large Volume Increase - Should You Buy?

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First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund ( NASDAQ:FTGC Get Free Report ) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,112,994 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session's volume of 724,957 shares.The stock last traded at $28.7040 and had previously closed at $28.61.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.05.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.4093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,471 shares of the company's stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. TMB Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 464,568 shares of the company's stock worth $10,792,000 after acquiring an additional 187,960 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund. FTGC was launched on Oct 23, 2013 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

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