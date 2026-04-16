First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sees Large Volume Increase - Here's What Happened

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First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund ( NASDAQ:FEX Get Free Report ) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 49,705 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the previous session's volume of 20,220 shares.The stock last traded at $127.8590 and had previously closed at $127.51.

The business's 50-day moving average price is $124.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.80. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.97.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.2942 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,148 shares of the company's stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,284 shares of the company's stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,970 shares of the company's stock worth $24,958,000 after buying an additional 10,567 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,173 shares of the company's stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company's stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor's, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index. Standard & Poor's constructs the Index by ranking the stocks from the S&P 500 Index on growth factors, including 3, 6 and 12-month price appreciation, sales to price and one-year sales growth, and separately on value factors, including book value to price, cash flow to price and return on assets.

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