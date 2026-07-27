First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Hits New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

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First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund ( NASDAQ:FTA Get Free Report )'s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $101.25 and last traded at $101.19, with a volume of 4537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.37.

The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.73 and a 200-day moving average of $93.93.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.3389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 282.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 720 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

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