First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Short Interest Update

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First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund ( NASDAQ:FTA Get Free Report ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 46,885 shares, a growth of 4,373.8% from the June 30th total of 1,048 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,253 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ:FTA traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.40. 32,677 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,356. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.57 and a 200 day moving average of $93.84. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $77.66 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.79.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.3389 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTA. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 4.9% in the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the company's stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,178 shares of the company's stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Sequent Planning LLC grew its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequent Planning LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the company's stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 393.5% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,572 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 17,201 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,298 shares of the company's stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

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