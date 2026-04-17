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First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Short Interest Up 21.1% in March

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund logo with background
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Key Points

  • Short interest in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund rose 21.1% in March to 26,205 shares (about 1.0% of shares short) with a days-to-cover ratio of 3.3 based on average daily volume.
  • The fund increased its quarterly dividend to $0.0218 (from $0.01), equivalent to an annualized $0.09 and a yield of roughly 0.1%, paid March 31.
  • Shares are trading near their 12‑month high (opened at $172.81 vs a high of $173.43), with a market cap of $432.03 million, P/E of 25.26 and a beta of 1.16.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 26,205 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the March 15th total of 21,633 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,030 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FAD opened at $172.81 on Friday. First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $119.00 and a twelve month high of $173.43. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $164.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.96. The firm has a market cap of $432.03 million, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.16.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.0218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This is an increase from First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 0.4% in the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 32,639 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,240,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the company's stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor's, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index. Standard & Poor's constructs the Index by employing the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to rank the stocks from the three component indices that comprise the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index, which are the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index, the S&P MidCap 400/Citigroup Growth Index and the S&P SmallCap 600/Citigroup Growth Index.

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