First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Reaches New 1-Year High - Time to Buy?

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First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Stock Performance

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund ( NASDAQ:QCLN Get Free Report )'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.21 and last traded at $54.3170, with a volume of 38676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.73.

The firm has a market capitalization of $632.08 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.10.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.0068 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,722 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 53,939 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 15,536 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,386 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 64,165 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 208.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company's stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 12,309 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index). The Index is an equity index designed to track the performance of clean energy companies that are publicly traded in the United States, and includes companies engaged in the manufacturing, development, distribution and installation of clean-energy technologies, including, but not limited to, solar photovoltaics, biofuels and advanced batteries.

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