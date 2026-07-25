First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN - Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.66 and traded as low as $48.97. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund shares last traded at $49.26, with a volume of 265,313 shares changing hands.

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First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.89. The firm has a market cap of $610.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCLN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 14,156.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,843,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $126,774,000 after buying an additional 2,823,157 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,109 shares of the company's stock worth $12,045,000 after acquiring an additional 156,142 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,046,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $3,778,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 292,986 shares of the company's stock worth $13,065,000 after acquiring an additional 85,902 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index). The Index is an equity index designed to track the performance of clean energy companies that are publicly traded in the United States, and includes companies engaged in the manufacturing, development, distribution and installation of clean-energy technologies, including, but not limited to, solar photovoltaics, biofuels and advanced batteries.

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