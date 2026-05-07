First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Hits New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $114.63 and last traded at $114.55, with a volume of 58512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.61.

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First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.19. The stock's 50-day moving average is $102.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sylvest Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sylvest Advisors LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the company's stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,754 shares of the company's stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,174 shares of the company's stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% during the third quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the company's stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a quant-driven index that select stocks from a small-cap growth universe in an attempt to outperform the market. FYC was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

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