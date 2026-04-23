First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Announces Earnings Results

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20, Zacks reports. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 7.08%.

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First Western Financial Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of First Western Financial stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $26.04. 10,652 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,119. The stock has a market cap of $253.50 million, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm's 50-day moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day moving average is $24.84. First Western Financial has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MYFW. Weiss Ratings cut First Western Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Research upgraded First Western Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First Western Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Western Financial has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $25.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MYFW

Insider Activity at First Western Financial

In other news, Director David R. Duncan sold 8,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $220,480.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott C. Mitchell sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $76,144.88. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,423 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $129,935.08. This trade represents a 36.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,793 shares of company stock valued at $522,567. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Western Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in First Western Financial by 9.1% during the second quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 280,524 shares of the company's stock worth $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 23,317 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Western Financial by 5.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,077 shares of the company's stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 12,730 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Western Financial by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,708 shares of the company's stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in First Western Financial during the second quarter worth $2,194,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Western Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 80,717 shares of the company's stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc NASDAQ: MYFW is a Denver-based bank holding company that, through its principal subsidiary First Western Trust, delivers a suite of personalized financial services. The company's core activities center on wealth management and trust administration for high-net-worth individuals, families and institutions. In addition, First Western Financial offers a comprehensive range of deposit products—such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market funds and certificates of deposit—designed to meet the liquidity and income needs of its clients.

Complementing its deposit offerings, First Western Financial provides fiduciary and investment management services, including estate planning, charitable giving strategies and multi-generational wealth transfer.

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