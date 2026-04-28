FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.620-2.820 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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FirstEnergy Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE FE traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $49.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,743,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,613,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.60. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $52.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.37 and a 200-day moving average of $47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.95 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 6.76%.FirstEnergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.620-2.820 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from FirstEnergy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. FirstEnergy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FE shares. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, February 19th. New Street Research set a $52.00 target price on FirstEnergy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings raised FirstEnergy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Mizuho set a $51.00 target price on FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $51.92.

View Our Latest Report on FE

Insider Activity at FirstEnergy

In related news, CFO Jon Taylor K. sold 26,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $1,365,192.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 119,552 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,089,978.88. This represents a 18.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Oneil sold 7,945 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $402,017.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,571.40. This represents a 80.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,532. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstEnergy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in FirstEnergy by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,403 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. NYSE: FE is a U.S.-based electric utility holding company headquartered in Akron, Ohio. The company's primary business is the delivery of electricity through its regulated transmission and distribution utilities, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of the Midwest and Mid‑Atlantic. FirstEnergy's service territory includes states such as Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and West Virginia, and it operates primarily within the PJM regional transmission organization.

FirstEnergy's core activities center on owning and operating electric distribution networks and transmission systems, maintaining and upgrading grid infrastructure, managing storm response and restoration, and offering customer programs that include energy efficiency and reliability services.

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