FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV - Get Free Report) TSE: FSV had its price objective cut by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.59% from the company's previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on FirstService from $217.00 to $201.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered FirstService from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Scotiabank cut their target price on FirstService from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Securities set a $204.00 target price on FirstService in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD lifted their target price on FirstService from $201.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $204.00.

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FirstService Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $146.43. 86,096 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,069. FirstService has a 12 month low of $133.42 and a 12 month high of $209.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.09. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $146.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV - Get Free Report) TSE: FSV last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 2.92%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstService

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSV. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 63.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company's stock.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, founded in 1989 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, is a leading provider of property services in North America. The company operates through two principal segments—FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands—offering a broad range of services to residential, commercial and homeowner association clients.

FirstService Residential delivers community management, financial oversight and consulting services to thousands of residential communities across the United States and Canada.

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