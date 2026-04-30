Free Trial
→ SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

FirstService (TSE:FSV) Reaches New 52-Week Low - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
FirstService logo with Real Estate background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares hit a new 52-week low, trading as low as C$181.49 (last C$181.60) on volume of 48,615 shares and were down about 0.8% intraday.
  • Analysts retain a consensus "Buy" rating with an average target of C$209.00 despite mixed target revisions from TD (recently cut to C$201.00 from C$217.00).
  • The stock trades at a high valuation (P/E 51.27) with modest profitability (net margin 2.93%, ROE 12.11%), and insiders have been net sellers recently—including a director sale of 10,000 shares—while insiders still own 10.26%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Shares of FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV - Get Free Report) NASDAQ: FSV reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$181.49 and last traded at C$181.60, with a volume of 48615 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$183.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSV shares. TD dropped their price target on FirstService from C$217.00 to C$201.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on FirstService from C$211.00 to C$217.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$209.00.

View Our Latest Report on FirstService

FirstService Trading Down 0.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$200.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$212.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.85.

FirstService (TSE:FSV - Get Free Report) NASDAQ: FSV last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.82 billion for the quarter. FirstService had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 2.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 7.5161189 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FirstService news, Director D. Scott Patterson sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$214.00, for a total transaction of C$2,140,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 135,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$28,890,000. This trade represents a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders sold 24,700 shares of company stock worth $5,296,022 over the last quarter. 10.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FirstService Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FirstService Corp operates in two business divisions: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. FirstService Residential has service contracts to manage thousands of residential communities, including high-, medium-, and low-rise condominiums and co-operatives, and generates most of the company's revenue. FirstService Brands provides property services to residential and commercial customers through the following brands: California Closets; Paul Davis Restoration; CertPro Painters; Pillar to Post; Floor Coverings International; College Pro Painters; and Service America.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in FirstService Right Now?

Before you consider FirstService, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FirstService wasn't on the list.

While FirstService currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Elon Musk's Next Move Cover
Elon Musk's Next Move

Explore Elon Musk’s boldest ventures yet—from AI and autonomy to space colonization—and find out how investors can ride the next wave of innovation.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin
A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin
From Porter & Company (Ad)
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 28, 2026
AbbVie Fires Healthy Trend-Following Signal: Is a Rebound Ahead?
AbbVie Fires Healthy Trend-Following Signal: Is a Rebound Ahead?
By Thomas Hughes | April 29, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026

Recent Videos

A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines