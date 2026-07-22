FirstService (TSE:FSV) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Shares of FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV - Get Free Report) NASDAQ: FSV passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$201.29 and traded as high as C$208.11. FirstService shares last traded at C$202.35, with a volume of 77,433 shares.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD raised their price objective on FirstService from C$204.00 to C$207.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstService has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$212.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FirstService

FirstService Stock Down 2.0%

The firm has a market cap of C$9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company's 50-day simple moving average is C$194.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$201.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

FirstService (TSE:FSV - Get Free Report) NASDAQ: FSV last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported C$1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FirstService had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of C$1.83 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 7.5161189 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at FirstService

In related news, insider Firstservice Corporation acquired 2,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$182.30 per share, with a total value of C$432,415.60. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 8,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$1,617,365.60. This trade represents a 36.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. Insiders purchased 7,872 shares of company stock worth $1,431,216 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.26% of the company's stock.

About FirstService

FirstService Corp operates in two business divisions: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. FirstService Residential has service contracts to manage thousands of residential communities, including high-, medium-, and low-rise condominiums and co-operatives, and generates most of the company's revenue. FirstService Brands provides property services to residential and commercial customers through the following brands: California Closets; Paul Davis Restoration; CertPro Painters; Pillar to Post; Floor Coverings International; College Pro Painters; and Service America.

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