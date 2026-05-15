Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "market perform" rating on the business services provider's stock. BMO Capital Markets' target price points to a potential upside of 12.23% from the company's previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Fiserv from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fiserv from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Stephens cut their price target on Fiserv from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $83.40.

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Fiserv Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $53.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.16. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $52.17 and a 12-month high of $190.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.22. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 437.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 668,227 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $37,287,000 after buying an additional 543,900 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 109,900 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 11.4% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 14,762 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 80,774 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 58.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 740,056 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $41,295,000 after acquiring an additional 271,622 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Fiserv this week:

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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