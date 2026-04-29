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Fitness Stocks To Watch Today - April 29th

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Garmin logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Garmin (GRMN), Planet Fitness (PLNT) and Peloton (PTON) are MarketBeat's three fitness stocks to watch today, selected because they posted the highest dollar trading volume among fitness names in recent days.
  • Garmin jumped after raising guidance and announcing larger buybacks and a bigger dividend, drawing renewed investor attention to its wearables and fitness-platform business.
  • MarketBeat highlights that investors in fitness stocks focus on metrics like membership/user growth, subscription retention and product innovation, making franchise operators like Planet Fitness and platform makers like Peloton sensitive to trend-driven and seasonal risks.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Garmin, Planet Fitness, and Peloton Interactive are the three Fitness stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Fitness stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary businesses serve the fitness, health, and wellness market—examples include gym chains, fitness-equipment and wearable makers, athleisure apparel brands, fitness apps and platform companies, and supplement manufacturers. Investors buy or follow fitness stocks to gain exposure to consumer demand for exercise and healthy living, typically evaluating metrics like membership or user growth, subscription retention, product innovation and seasonality while weighing trend-driven and economic risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fitness stocks within the last several days.

Garmin (GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GRMN

Planet Fitness (PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLNT

Peloton Interactive (PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PTON

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Garmin Right Now?

Before you consider Garmin, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Garmin wasn't on the list.

While Garmin currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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