Five Below (FIVE) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 3rd. Analysts expect Five Below to post earnings of $1.71 per share and revenue of $1.2135 billion for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, June 3, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 7.53%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect Five Below to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Five Below Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $221.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.00. Five Below has a 12-month low of $109.17 and a 12-month high of $251.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

In other news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,312,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 83,674 shares in the company, valued at $19,352,122.72. This trade represents a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.14, for a total value of $2,341,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 92,531 shares in the company, valued at $21,665,208.34. This trade represents a 9.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 886,154 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $166,916,000 after purchasing an additional 460,112 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2,952.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 151,073 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $28,456,000 after purchasing an additional 146,123 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,556 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Five Below from $247.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on Five Below from $189.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Five Below from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Five Below from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $240.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIVE

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc NASDAQ: FIVE is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

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