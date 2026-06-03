Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.45, FiscalAI reports. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 7.53%.The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.23 billion. Five Below updated its FY 2026 guidance to 8.650-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance to 1.170-1.290 EPS.

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Five Below Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Five Below stock traded up $2.52 on Wednesday, reaching $222.89. 2,752,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,798. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97. Five Below has a one year low of $119.06 and a one year high of $251.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.94 and a 200 day moving average of $204.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Five Below from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, February 9th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on Five Below from $189.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Five Below from $247.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $240.80.

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Five Below News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Five Below this week:

Insider Activity at Five Below

In other news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,312,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 83,674 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,352,122.72. This represents a 10.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.14, for a total value of $2,341,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 92,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,665,208.34. The trade was a 9.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 143.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 314.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 439 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc NASDAQ: FIVE is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

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