Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.650-9.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.4 billion-$5.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.9 billion. Five Below also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 1.170-1.290 EPS.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIVE. William Blair upgraded Five Below from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Five Below from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Five Below from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Five Below from $261.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $240.80.

View Our Latest Report on FIVE

Five Below Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded up $2.52 on Wednesday, hitting $222.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,791,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,798. Five Below has a 12-month low of $119.06 and a 12-month high of $251.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.04.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.45. Five Below had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Five Below has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.650-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.290 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

In other news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,312,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 83,674 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,352,122.72. The trade was a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.14, for a total transaction of $2,341,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 92,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,665,208.34. This represents a 9.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Five Below

Here are the key news stories impacting Five Below this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 886,154 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $166,916,000 after acquiring an additional 460,112 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2,952.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 151,073 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $28,456,000 after acquiring an additional 146,123 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,556 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 9,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc NASDAQ: FIVE is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

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