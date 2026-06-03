Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.170-1.290 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Five Below also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 8.650-9.050 EPS.

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Five Below Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded up $2.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,791,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,798. Five Below has a twelve month low of $119.06 and a twelve month high of $251.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.45. Five Below had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.23 billion. Five Below has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.650-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.290 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIVE. Craig Hallum restated a "buy" rating and issued a $246.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $247.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $189.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Five Below from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $240.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FIVE

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,312,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 83,674 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,352,122.72. This represents a 10.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.14, for a total transaction of $2,341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 92,531 shares in the company, valued at $21,665,208.34. This represents a 9.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Five Below

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Five Below during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 143.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 314.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 439 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc NASDAQ: FIVE is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

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