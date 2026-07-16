Five Point (FPH) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Five Point (NYSE:FPH - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $8.61 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Get Five Point alerts: Sign Up

Five Point (NYSE:FPH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Five Point had a net margin of 41.16% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $13.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.61 million.

Five Point Price Performance

FPH opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.21. Five Point has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $6.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut Five Point from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FPH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Point

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Point in the 4th quarter valued at $748,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Five Point by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 140,460 shares of the company's stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 67,835 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Five Point by 231.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,046 shares of the company's stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 55,861 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Five Point by 3.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,414,018 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,667,000 after purchasing an additional 48,181 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Five Point by 100.9% in the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 77,903 shares of the company's stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 39,123 shares during the period. 38.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings, L.P. NYSE: FPH is a California‐based master planned community developer specializing in residential, commercial and mixed‐use projects. Headquartered in Walnut Creek, the company focuses on acquiring and entitling raw land, designing infrastructure and delivering fully integrated neighborhoods that include single‐family homes, multifamily housing, retail centers, office space and community amenities.

Since its formation in 2014, Five Point has concentrated its land development efforts in the San Francisco Bay Area and the Los Angeles Basin, targeting key growth corridors with large‐scale, long-term projects.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Five Point, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Five Point wasn't on the list.

While Five Point currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here