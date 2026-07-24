Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH - Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $5.01, but opened at $5.40. Five Point shares last traded at $5.3030, with a volume of 24,770 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.61 million. Five Point had a net margin of 41.16% and a return on equity of 1.99%.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Five Point from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Research Report on FPH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Point

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Five Point in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Five Point during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Five Point during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of Five Point by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 16,844 shares of the company's stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Five Point in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.09% of the company's stock.

Five Point Stock Up 5.4%

The company's fifty day moving average price is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.19. The firm has a market cap of $784.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings, L.P. NYSE: FPH is a California‐based master planned community developer specializing in residential, commercial and mixed‐use projects. Headquartered in Walnut Creek, the company focuses on acquiring and entitling raw land, designing infrastructure and delivering fully integrated neighborhoods that include single‐family homes, multifamily housing, retail centers, office space and community amenities.

Since its formation in 2014, Five Point has concentrated its land development efforts in the San Francisco Bay Area and the Los Angeles Basin, targeting key growth corridors with large‐scale, long-term projects.

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