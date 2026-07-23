Five Point Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Five Point NYSE: FPH reported second-quarter 2026 net income of $29.9 million, supported by a major commercial land sale at its Great Park Venture and continued contributions from its management services and asset management platforms.

President and Chief Executive Officer Dan Hedigan said the company continued to make progress on its strategy to unlock value from its California master-planned communities while expanding into businesses designed to produce more recurring and predictable earnings. He pointed to Five Point’s investment in the Hearthstone Venture as a key part of that shift, describing it as an expansion beyond land development into land banking and asset management.

“Together, these businesses provide multiple avenues for creating value and position us to participate more broadly in the home building ecosystem,” Hedigan said.

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Great Park land sale drives quarterly results

The quarter’s results were driven in large part by the Great Park Venture’s sale of 17.7 acres of commercial land planned for a senior living retirement community. The land sold for $159.3 million, representing $9 million per acre, according to Hedigan. He said the transaction highlighted the value embedded in Five Point’s master-planned communities and the potential to add uses that complement the company’s traditional residential and commercial development.

Chief Financial Officer Kim Tobler said Five Point recognized $41 million of equity in earnings from unconsolidated entities during the quarter, including $39.7 million from the Great Park Venture. The Great Park Venture generated net income of $114.2 million, largely attributable to the land sale, which carried a 76.5% gross margin.

Five Point also received $79.6 million in distributions and incentive compensation payments from its joint ventures during the quarter. Those included a $33.1 million distribution from the Gateway Venture, a $34.4 million distribution from the Great Park Venture, a $9.3 million incentive compensation payment from the Great Park Venture and $2.8 million from the Valencia land bank venture and other co-investments in Hearthstone-managed funds.

Company maintains 2026 income guidance despite market uncertainty

Hedigan said market conditions remain “somewhat choppy and complicated,” but that Five Point continues to see support for land values at its active communities. He said entitled land remains scarce in Southern California, and builders remain engaged at both Great Park and Valencia.

The company maintained its prior guidance for approximately $100 million in consolidated net income for the year. Hedigan said Five Point currently believes its land sales will occur as expected, although timing could be affected by interest rates and affordability factors. He said the company expects remaining land sales activity for the year to occur in the fourth quarter.

Hedigan said Five Point is not willing to compromise on land value but may work with builders on deal structures to help optimize land values through market cycles. “Builders are still selling in our communities, not as fast as they might have been 12 months ago,” he said during the question-and-answer portion of the call.

Home sales moderate at Great Park and Valencia

Chief Operating Officer and Chief Legal Officer Mike Alvarado said builders sold 56 homes at the Great Park Neighborhoods during the second quarter, down from 82 homes in the first quarter. The community currently has 14 actively selling programs, with five additional programs expected to open later this year.

Alvarado said Five Point has builders in various stages of due diligence and contracts for five new residential programs at Great Park totaling approximately 28.5 acres. He noted that some of those home sites are on land acquired from the city as part of a land exchange transaction that allowed the company to convert approximately 100 acres from commercial land into residential land.

At Valencia, builders sold 78 homes during the second quarter, compared with 90 homes in the first quarter. The community has 12 builder programs open and actively selling, with five new programs expected to open during the remainder of the year. Alvarado said Five Point is finalizing documentation for residential land sales in 2026, though market conditions could affect timing.

Since starting home site sales at Valencia in 2019, Five Point has sold more than 3,000 home sites, Alvarado said. He added that recently secured entitlement approvals for Entrada South and Valencia Commerce Center “significantly enhance” the long-term value and development potential of the community. Five Point is also pursuing regulatory approvals for three additional villages, which, together with existing entitlements, would bring its total to more than 10,000 entitled home sites.

San Francisco project advances as company cites improving market backdrop

Alvarado said Five Point continues to advance the next phase of development at Candlestick in San Francisco. The company recorded subdivision maps for the next phase in June and is preparing to begin grading activities in the third quarter.

Approvals received in 2024 and 2025 allow the project to include up to approximately 2.8 million square feet of research and development and technology-oriented office space, approximately 7,200 homes and approximately 550,000 square feet of retail, hotel, entertainment and other community uses.

Alvarado said Five Point believes the timing for Candlestick is favorable due to factors including demand tied to artificial intelligence and technology activity, renewed focus from San Francisco political leadership on economic recovery and housing production, improving commercial leasing activity and strengthening residential fundamentals. He said Five Point controls “the only project of this scale” offering a potential campus location within San Francisco and within commuting distance of Silicon Valley.

Balance sheet remains a focus as Hearthstone platform holds steady

Five Point ended the quarter with $348.4 million in cash and cash equivalents and $217.5 million of availability under its revolving credit facility, for total liquidity of $565.9 million. Tobler said this figure does not include $229.6 million of cash held by the Great Park Venture as of June 30.

The company’s total debt-to-capitalization ratio was 16.2%, and net debt was $101.6 million, with nothing drawn on the revolving credit facility. Significant uses of cash during the quarter included $18.6 million for the semiannual interest payment on senior notes, $32.2 million for development costs at Valencia and San Francisco, $2.2 million for EB-5 principal and interest payments and $3.1 million to repurchase approximately 623,000 Class A shares.

Tobler said Five Point continues to view its shares as attractive but is balancing buybacks against other capital allocation priorities, including growing Hearthstone and investing in its legacy communities.

Hearthstone’s assets under management and fee-paying assets under management remained unchanged at $3.4 billion and $2.8 billion, respectively. In response to a question about whether builders are walking away from land bank deals or seeking changes in terms, Tobler said Hearthstone is still seeing “good flow” from builders and is generally not seeing requests for changes.

Asked about potential demand for land for data centers, Alvarado said Five Point has commercial business park uses in each of its three communities and is evaluating the opportunity. However, he said such projects are not easy to execute and it is “a little too early to say definitively” whether Five Point will pursue them.

About Five Point (NYSE:FPH)

Five Point Holdings, L.P. NYSE: FPH is a California‐based master planned community developer specializing in residential, commercial and mixed‐use projects. Headquartered in Walnut Creek, the company focuses on acquiring and entitling raw land, designing infrastructure and delivering fully integrated neighborhoods that include single‐family homes, multifamily housing, retail centers, office space and community amenities.

Since its formation in 2014, Five Point has concentrated its land development efforts in the San Francisco Bay Area and the Los Angeles Basin, targeting key growth corridors with large‐scale, long-term projects.

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