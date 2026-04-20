Five Star Bancorp (FSBC) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect Five Star Bancorp to post earnings of $0.80 per share and revenue of $44.4560 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 1:00 PM ET.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.47 million during the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 14.49%. On average, analysts expect Five Star Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Five Star Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBC opened at $41.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $885.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.87. Five Star Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $42.26.

Five Star Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. Five Star Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

Insider Transactions at Five Star Bancorp

In other news, CEO James Eugene Beckwith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $146,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 473,014 shares in the company, valued at $17,340,693.24. This represents a 0.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Eugene Lee sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $47,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 35,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,189.60. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Star Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 65.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,435 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 159.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,306 shares of the company's stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.94% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Star Bancorp presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $40.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Five Star Bancorp

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Five Star Bank, a community-focused financial institution serving retail and commercial customers primarily in Upstate New York. Headquartered in Rochester, the company provides a range of banking and financial services designed to meet the needs of individuals, families and businesses throughout its regional footprint.

The company's core business activities include deposit services—such as checking, savings and money market accounts—alongside consumer and mortgage lending.

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