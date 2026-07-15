Five Star Bancorp (FSBC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share and revenue of $47.7240 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 1:00 PM ET.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.47 million during the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 15.32%. On average, analysts expect Five Star Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Five Star Bancorp Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:FSBC opened at $47.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.53. Five Star Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $50.01. The company's 50 day moving average is $44.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.72.

Five Star Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Five Star Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Five Star Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Five Star Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $42.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on FSBC

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brett Levi Wait sold 1,640 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $69,322.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,873 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $713,221.71. This trade represents a 8.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Eugene Lee sold 1,641 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $67,707.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 33,631 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,387,615.06. This trade represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,692 shares of company stock worth $524,640. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Star Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter worth $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 65.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,435 shares of the company's stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Five Star Bancorp by 159.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,306 shares of the company's stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.94% of the company's stock.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Five Star Bank, a community-focused financial institution serving retail and commercial customers primarily in Upstate New York. Headquartered in Rochester, the company provides a range of banking and financial services designed to meet the needs of individuals, families and businesses throughout its regional footprint.

The company's core business activities include deposit services—such as checking, savings and money market accounts—alongside consumer and mortgage lending.

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