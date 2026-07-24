Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Trading Up 5.2% - Time to Buy?

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN - Get Free Report) was up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.11 and last traded at $22.88. Approximately 461,710 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,752,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.75.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on FIVN shares. Truist Financial set a $23.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Five9 from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Five9 from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $25.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Five9

Five9 Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Five9 had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $305.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $299.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Five9's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Five9 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.690 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CRO Matthew E. Tuckness sold 8,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $214,482.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 281,492 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,983,816.52. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, President Andy Dignan sold 3,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $74,520.25. Following the sale, the president directly owned 275,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,685,409.75. This represents a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,820 shares of company stock worth $2,014,057. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the third quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the third quarter valued at $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 378.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 3,572.0% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 575.9% in the 1st quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,325 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Five9

Five9, Inc NASDAQ: FIVN is a leading provider of cloud-based contact center software designed to help organizations manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat, social media and other digital channels. Its platform offers features such as intelligent routing, analytics, workforce optimization and integrated customer relationship management (CRM) connectors. The company emphasizes AI-driven capabilities, including virtual agents and predictive dialing, to enhance both agent productivity and customer experience.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in San Ramon, California, Five9 completed its initial public offering in February 2014.

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