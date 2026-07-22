Fiverr International (FVRR) to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share and revenue of $99.7390 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.49 million during the quarter. Fiverr International had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 17.22%. On average, analysts expect Fiverr International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fiverr International alerts: Sign Up

Fiverr International Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of NYSE FVRR opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.14. Fiverr International has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiverr International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FVRR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Fiverr International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 586.8% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,493 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 4,392.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,055 shares of the company's stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. 59.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FVRR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Fiverr International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Fiverr International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Fiverr International from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FVRR

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace that connects businesses and individuals with freelance talent across a wide range of professional services. Through its platform, Fiverr enables clients to procure work such as graphic design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, programming and tech, and business services. By offering a streamlined interface for ordering and delivering gig-based work, the company seeks to simplify the procurement of specialized skills on a project-by-project basis.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Fiverr serves clients and freelancers around the globe, with a particularly strong presence in North America and Europe.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fiverr International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fiverr International wasn't on the list.

While Fiverr International currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here