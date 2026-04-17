Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO - Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0556 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd.

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Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $9.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.49. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund NYSE: PFO is a closed-end management investment company designed to provide investors with a high level of current income. The fund focuses its portfolio primarily on preferred and participating securities, including traditional preferred shares, convertible preferred instruments, trust preferred issues and other hybrid securities issued by corporations and financial institutions.

Through broad diversification across industry sectors and geographies, PFO aims to manage credit and interest-rate risk while pursuing attractive yield opportunities.

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