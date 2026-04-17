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Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • The fund declared a monthly dividend of $0.0556 per share, payable July 31 to shareholders of record on July 24 (ex-dividend date July 24), implying a reported annualized yield of 7.2%.
  • Shares opened at $9.32, trading near their 50-day ($9.33) and 200-day ($9.49) moving averages, with a 52-week range of $8.01 to $9.90 and were down about 0.2% on the day.
  • Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund is a closed-end fund that focuses on preferred and hybrid securities to provide high current income while managing credit and interest-rate risk through broad diversification.
  • Interested in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund? Here are five stocks we like better.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO - Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0556 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:PFO opened at $9.32 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average is $9.49. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund NYSE: PFO is a closed-end management investment company designed to provide investors with a high level of current income. The fund focuses its portfolio primarily on preferred and participating securities, including traditional preferred shares, convertible preferred instruments, trust preferred issues and other hybrid securities issued by corporations and financial institutions.

Through broad diversification across industry sectors and geographies, PFO aims to manage credit and interest-rate risk while pursuing attractive yield opportunities.

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Dividend History for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:PFO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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