Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Sets New 12-Month High - Here's Why

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $83.99 and last traded at $83.8080, with a volume of 203161 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.83.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Flex in a report on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Flex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on Flex from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Raymond James Financial set a $80.00 price target on Flex and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Flex from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $72.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FLEX

Flex Stock Up 2.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.90.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 3.17%.The company's revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.270 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.890 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

In related news, COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 17,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $1,030,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 233,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,754,151.32. The trade was a 6.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Flex by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,279,137 shares of the technology company's stock worth $42,314,000 after acquiring an additional 211,046 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Flex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Flex by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company's stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Flex by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,078 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 29,821 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flex

Flex NASDAQ: FLEX, formerly known as Flextronics, is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and original design manufacturing (ODM). The company offers end-to-end product lifecycle solutions including product design and engineering, prototyping, volume manufacturing, testing, and aftermarket services. Its offerings extend into supply chain management, component sourcing, logistics and distribution, and advanced manufacturing capabilities such as automation and digital manufacturing to support customers from concept through end-of-life.

Flex serves a broad range of industries, including automotive, healthcare, industrial, communications, and consumer electronics, working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and technology companies to accelerate time to market and manage complex supply chains.

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